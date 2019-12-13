Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is seeing an increase in the number of confirmed influenza illnesses in the Three Rivers jurisdiction. Flu activity is currently occurring at a “regional” rate across the state of Nebraska.
So far this flu season, there have been 54 lab confirmed cases of influenza, 47 influenza A and seven influenza B in the district counties of Dodge, Saunders, and Washington.
Three Rivers also does weekly surveillance with longterm care facilities, hospitals, and schools for influenza like illnesses to track the flu activity level in the district. In recent weeks, schools have been reporting increased cases of influenza and ILI. Additionally, there has been one influenza outbreak at an area longterm care facility.
“Flu is a highly contagious and potentially serious infection that can cause hospitalizations and death,” said Terra Uhing, executive director for 3RPHD. “Getting the flu shot is the most effective way to prevent the illness.”
Now is a good time to make sure you are protected from the flu before the holidays. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body to protect against flu. For those who haven’t received their flu shot this season, contact your local healthcare provider to check for availability. 3RPHD still has a plentiful supply of vaccine; those interested are asked to contact them at (402) 727-5396.
