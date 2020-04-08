Iowa Disaster Case Management services will close at West Central Community Action for Iowans impacted by March 2019 Flooding in Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.
Due to the severe impact of the spring 2019 flooding and the need for ongoing recovery efforts in these counties, the State of Iowa received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend Disaster Case Management services beyond the normal 180 days. After nearly a year, this program will be concluding on June 30.
The Federal Disaster Case Management program allowed Disaster Case Managers at West Central Community Action to continue to address households’ serious needs by creating a disaster recovery plan and providing guidance and referrals.
If you or someone you know is still in need of disaster case management, contact West Central Community Action, 107 N. Fourth Ave., Suite 7, in Logan, 712-644-3388.
Services will be available until June 30. After this date, West Central Community Action will continue to be available for referral services through their local outreach offices.
