The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for Washington County through Monday morning.
Cuming, Dodge, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties were also included in the watch.
Warm temperatures through the weekend could lead to ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers, according to the NWS in Omaha/Valley.
As of Friday, the highest concentration of ice is from the railroad bridge near Fremont to County Road 11 just downstream of North Bend in Dodge County.
A significant amount of ice remains along the Elkhorn River near Scribner. Residents along these areas should remain alert to possible ice jam flooding, the NWS said.
