Some Washington County residents hurt by the March floods will see property tax relief thanks to a recent change in state law that allows disaster victims to have their property value reassessed.
LB 512, which was passed by the Legislature this past session and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on May 31, is aimed at helping property owners who suffered significant damage as a result of a calamity occurring on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 of the current assessment year. The new law directs property owners to file Report of Destroyed Real Property Form 425 with the county assessor and the county clerk by July 15.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Equalization reviewed 16 applications for destroyed real property.
Washington County Assessor Steve Mencke said his office provided previous assessment information, but his only role was to give suggestions.
“That's my responsibility,” he said.
It's up to the board to make the final determination if any valuation adjustments were made, he said.
“It's going to be extremely difficult without any burden of proof — without any inspection, any adjuster, anybody that's had a report that's put a value down,” Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said.
The new law defined significant property damage as:
• Damage to an improvement exceeding 20 percent of the improvement's assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor
• Damage to the land exceeding 20 percent of a parcel's assessed land value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor
• Damage exceeding 20 percent of the property's assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor if the property is an area that has been declared a disaster area by the governor and a housing inspector or health inspector has determined the property is uninhabitable or unlivable.
Property owners were encouraged to attach any and all supporting documents, including photographs, reports, damage estimates, repair estimates, insurance documents or other documents they wish to be considered by the board in determining any adjustment to the assessed value.
Fremont resident Julia Hindmarsh, who owns a farm just north of where U.S. Highway 30 was significantly damaged west of Arlington, provided the board with photos of her farmland, which included a large crater estimated to be about 20 feet deep, and the estimates to replace all six of her grain bins. An expert's report indicated the grain bins were likely unusable.
“The water cut underneath each of those grain bins and undermined the foundation, cracking the majority of them,” she said.
The board approved Hindmarsh's request for a reassessment, reducing her valuation by more than $220,000.
Hindmarsh filed two other reports, which were denied as they were not directly related to the flood.
While the board didn't take issue with reassessing the damaged property, the process to determine which property qualified proved arduous due to only suggested procedures from the state.
“You can see how difficult this is,” Anderson said after reviewing several of the applications.
Of the 16 applications, seven were denied for either not meeting the requirements or the applicant did not appear.
Two applicants — Kelli and Jeff Shaner and Fitzgerald Farms — withdrew their applications after it was determined they likely needed to file a valuation protest. Both properties, which are located east of Fort Calhoun, have been underwater since June 2018.
The board approved seven applications, including five from former residents of Arlington Estates, a mobile home park destroyed in the flood. According to at least one resident, they must remove their trailers by July 1.
