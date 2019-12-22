Two flood-prone structures in Arlington — 435 N. First St. and 460 N. Second St. — may be used as practice for the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 28 or Jan. 4 potentially.
Arlington Fire Chief Dan Douglas said he is waiting to see if the permits will be received in a timely manner, but there is a push to have the structures down by the end of the year or early January.
The process to remove the properties from the village began in March 2016 when the Arlington Village Board of Trustees approved an interlocal agreement with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) to help the village apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistant Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pay for the properties.
The PMRNRD applied for the grant in June 2016; it was approved in March 2017.
The properties have been prone to flooding from the nearby Bell Creek. They flooded again during the March flood.
Douglas asked for and received permission from the board to shut down First Street from Bell to Elm, Second Street from Ellsworth north 500 feet and Ellsworth from First Street to Third Street. The streets will be closed if the permits are approved and the weather cooperates.
If the permits aren't received in the next few weeks the structures will be bulldozed.
"Everything is subject to change quickly," Douglas said.
The board asked about saving the trees around the property and Douglas said they would try to keep them watered down.
In October, the board approved another interlocal agreement with the PMRNRD for another floodplain buyout. It included four properties — two along First Street and Elm Street and two along U.S. Highway 30 — that were destroyed during the March flood.
The total estimated cost of the buyout for the four properties is $625,000.
