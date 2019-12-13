The Arlington Auditorium was filled with the smell of pancakes, syrup, eggs and sausage. Children were lined up 30 minutes before Santa arrived on an Arlington fire truck with several elves from the North Pole.
More than 700 people enjoyed the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department.
"We had one of the best crowds we ever had," John DiGiorgio, president of the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, said. "We cooked an estimated 2,000 pancakes. We are truly blessed and thankful to have a community that supports us. We have already started to plan for next year."
Most of the children had positive reactions to greeting Santa, but he was met with tears from a few. Other children brought handwritten lists of what they wish for Christmas. Those who visited with Santa received a bag of treats after the visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.