Twelve members of the Arlington Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter spent Saturday showing off their business acumen at the fourth annual UNO High School Business Competition on Friday. Nearly 160 students participated in the event.
Three students from Arlington finished in the Top 5. Lily Stonehocker was second in entrepreneurship, Ema Horner was fourth in management information systems and Jaidyn Spoon finished fifth in personal finance.
Other students who participated include Weston Wollberg, Tanner Pittman, Sam Kubat, Dillon Kim, Kirk Rangel, Madison Brennfoerder, Millie Mitchell, Moriah Coover and Logan Kaup.
Students tested their knowledge in a variety of business areas, including information technology, economics, management information systems, introduction to business, accounting, marketing, business math, personal finance and entrepreneurship. They have 45 minutes to answer 50 questions in the different categories.
The competition was hosted by the CBA Scholars Academy and the UNO Center for Economic Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.