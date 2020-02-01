FBLA Business Day
Arlington High School FBLA members Weston Wollberg (from left), Tanner Pittman, Sam Kubat, Jaidyn Spoon, Dillon Kim, Kirk Rangel, Madison Brennfoerder, Lily Stonehocker, Ema Horner, Millie Mitchell, Moriah Coover, Logan Kaup participate in the UNO Business Competition Day Friday.

 Courtesy of Shawna Koger

Twelve members of the Arlington Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter spent Saturday showing off their business acumen at the fourth annual UNO High School Business Competition on Friday. Nearly 160 students participated in the event.

Jaidyn Spoon finished fifth in Personal Finance at the UNO High School Business Competition on Friday.

Three students from Arlington finished in the Top 5. Lily Stonehocker was second in entrepreneurship, Ema Horner was fourth in management information systems and Jaidyn Spoon finished fifth in personal finance.  

Other students who participated include Weston Wollberg, Tanner Pittman, Sam Kubat, Dillon Kim, Kirk Rangel, Madison Brennfoerder, Millie Mitchell, Moriah Coover and Logan Kaup.

Students tested their knowledge in a variety of business areas, including information technology, economics, management information systems, introduction to business, accounting, marketing, business math, personal finance and entrepreneurship. They have 45 minutes to answer 50 questions in the different categories.

The competition was hosted by the CBA Scholars Academy and the UNO Center for Economic Education.

