With the recent birth of Archer Rueben Lee, five generations of the Tommy Vandemark family got together to celebrate. Pictured in the front row holding 13-day-old Archer is his great-great-grandfather, Tommy Vandemark, from Missouri Valley. In the back row, from left to right, are Karen Alexander, great-grandmother, Juneau, Wis.; Jeff Clark, grandfather, Fremont, Neb., and holding Archer’s sister, Payzilynn Rae; and Erykah Clark, mother, Pender, Neb.
Online Poll
Top 10 Most Read Stories
-
Deputies searching for driver, suspect vehicle in road rage incident
-
Blair man wanted for first-degree sexual assault
-
Click here for Washington County election results
-
One person injured after being pinned in vehicle following accident near Fort Calhoun
-
Guest Column: FCHS senior writes to not take things for granted, thanks those he won't
-
Iowa takes first step to reopen economy
-
BREAKING: Youth baseball and softball, HS weight room use may return in June
-
Former BHS Bear Damon Jorgensen shares his D1 baseball experience
-
Times Gone By: 'Female mentor proves successful' in 1968
-
Arlington High School graduation now virtual
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.