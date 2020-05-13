With the recent birth of Archer Rueben Lee, five generations of the Tommy Vandemark family got together to celebrate. Pictured in the front row holding 13-day-old Archer is his great-great-grandfather, Tommy Vandemark, from Missouri Valley. In the back row, from left to right, are Karen Alexander, great-grandmother, Juneau, Wis.; Jeff Clark, grandfather, Fremont, Neb., and holding Archer’s sister, Payzilynn Rae; and Erykah Clark, mother, Pender, Neb.