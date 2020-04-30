Iowa’s top academic students were chosen for the 2020 Iowa Governor’s Scholar Program. This awards program presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Governor’s office, and the Iowa Farm Bureau, started this recognition program back in 2003.
A total of 424 students were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. Students from the area receiving the award:
• Missouri Valley: Emma Annunson, daughter of Chris and Michelle Anunson.
• West Harrison: Karter Nelson, son of Kimberly Nelson.
• Logan-Magnolia: Violet Lapke, daughter of John and Kari Lapke.
• Woodbine: Adam Sherer, son of Noel and Alison Sherer.
• Boyer Valley: Kelsey Tremel, daughter of Todd and Kerri Tremel.
All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement. In addition, each student’s most influential teacher will receive a certificate of appreciation.
“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in school activities, help develop outstanding young leaders,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating stated.
More than 99 percent of the group participates in extra-curricular school activities, and more than 60 percent plan to pursue a post-secondary education in Iowa.
