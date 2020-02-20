The Knights of Columbus at St. Anne Parish will host Fish Fry Fridays, with an extra week this year, beginning Feb. 21.
Dates of the Fish Fries are Feb. 21, Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, and Apr. 3. They will be held from 5-7 p.m.
The menu includes Alaskan Pollock (fried and baked), grilled cheese, baked potato/tater wedges, coleslaw, beans, desserts, and beverages.
Carry-outs are available by calling 712-644-2520.
