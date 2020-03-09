Area organizations, schools encourage precautionary measures
Several entities are taking precautions after state and local health officials confirmed the first Nebraska case of a new coronavirus strain, known as COVID-19, over the weekend.
According to a March 8 press release from Three Rivers Public Health Department, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) identified the first Nebraska resident with COVID-19 as someone who attended a Special Olympics basketball event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA. Approximately 500 athletes participated in the event in addition to coaches and team staff.
State and local health officials are encouraging players, coaches and team staff who participated in the event to do the following:
• Self-report to Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, or their local public health department, for guidance and next steps. This can also be done through the Nebraska public health online system: dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
• Self-quarantine, which means staying at home and not leaving for any reason other than receiving medical care, and monitor for development of COVID-19 symptoms until March 14.
Symptoms of the virus, which include a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Donald Trevarthen, a coach with Blair Special Olympics, said the organization was not at the Feb. 29 event. He said Special Olympics organizations have been notified to discontinue practices and social events until further notice.
“We didn’t do basketball this year,” Trevarthen said. “Thank goodness we weren’t there.”
According to a March 8 DHHS press release, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 is a woman in her 30s who is now being treated at the Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit. Public health officials are continuing to identify additional people who came into close contact with the woman. Anyone identified as a close contact will self-quarantine and be actively monitored by health officials.
Healthcare providers who saw the woman before the virus was identified are at the highest risk. Health officials believe the woman came in contact with COVID-19 while traveling in England. England is not a country where widespread community transmission had been identified.
Spectators at the Feb. 29 event have a much lower risk than direct participants. Non-participants can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health provider if they develop symptoms, officials said.
Blair Community Schools (BCS) is taking precautions to ensure student and staff safety after Fremont Public Schools (FPS), Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, the Fremont Family YMCA and other businesses in the area have closed their doors in response to the first identified case of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
The Fremont YMCA was expected to reopen today after being sanitized. FPS, Midland, Bergan and Trinity Lutheran are expected to remain closed until March 15.
BCS Supt. Randy Gilson released an eLearning Plan for the preschool through 12th grade saying that student and staff health and safety is a top priority for Blair.
“The novel coronavirus is a rapidly evolving situation,” he said. “We continue to update our procedures as new information becomes available. BCS has a communicable disease policy, procedures, and a pandemic plan to address the novel coronavirus and other viruses that could spread from one person to another through a variety of ways.”
BCS has been using resources from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and the Three Rivers and Douglas County health departments to develop procedures addressing the prevention and transmission of coronavirus.
According to Gilson, BCS has a plan in place for potential increases in absenteeism in students and staff and another plan for potential school closures if necessary.
“BCS believes in promoting and leading healthy habits including good hygiene at all times to protect students from viruses and illnesses,” he said.
Gilson assures BCS will be ready in preventing and responding as conditions change and will continue to communicate any changes with students, staff, and members of the community.
BCS began spring break Monday.
In a post to Arlington Public Schools Facebook page, Supt. Dawn Lewis encouraged people to follow preventative measures to prevent all viruses and noted health officials' request for self-quarantine for anyone with possible exposure to the Feb. 29 Special Olympics event.
“Arlington Public Schools has no plans for closure at this time,” Lewis said.
In addition to preventative measures taken by entities in response to COVID-19, a post on Fremont Wrestling Club’s Facebook page indicated a district youth wrestling meet held in Fremont on Saturday, which included Blair Youth Wrestling Club, was stopped early by health officials. DHHS and Three Rivers, however, did not note the meet in their weekend press releases.
DHHS said health officials haven’t detected COVID-19 spreading in Nebraska communities at this time, though the department noted that two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 had been reported. The two people are family members of the woman first identified with the virus.
DHHS encourages Nebraskans to practice good health habits to decrease the spread of COVID-19:
• Stay home when you are sick
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or with alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throw the tissue in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
