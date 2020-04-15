According to Harrison County Home and Public Health, a new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Harrison County, specifically Missouri Valley.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 8, after several days with no new cases confirmed in Harrison County.
Although more information was not available at press time, Missouri Valley residents and workers are urged to:
• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
• Stay home, leaving only for essential errands or work if you must. Work from home if you can.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain a minimum of six feet between yourself and other.
• Enjoy outdoor recreation responsibly.
• Isolate yourself if you become ill, and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you must be seen in a clinic or hospital, call first.
For more information, visit Harrison County Home and Public Health's website at www.hearrisoncountyhealth.org or their Facebook page.
