The Arlington football team started Friday's game at Boys Town with a 12-0 lead.
The Cowboys cut into that advantage with a second quarter touchdown before outscoring the Eagles 20-0 during the second half of the 27-12 win. The loss dropped Arlington 2-1 in the district and 2-5 overall.
“We had some opportunities during the second half to regain the momentum, but you have to give Boys Town credit,” Eagles coach Steven Gubbels said. “They were able to finish a big third-quarter drive and we were not able to respond in kind.”
At the start, though, AHS was in control. Josh Miller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first quarter before Jesse Thompson — who finished with a 112 rushing yards on 24 carries — tallied a 4-yard scoring run during the second.
“We started the game with a very well-executed, long drive that consumed most of the first quarter,” Gubbels said. “Outside of giving up a couple of big plays on defense during the first half, we played pretty well the first two quarters.”
The lead didn't last, however.
Miller threw for 78 yards in defeat, connecting with Tanner Pittman, Thompson and Logan Kirk, who led the way with five catches for 38 yards. Defensively, Kobe Wilkins had 12 total tackles. Remington Gay had seven and Collin Burdess had six.
“We have two regular season games left with opportunities to continue to improve,” Gubbels said. “That is what we are going to do.”
Arlington hosts Platteview on Friday.
