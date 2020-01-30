A crane operator slowly and deliberately lifted a jail cell pod off a truck bed, turned the crane and began lowering it inside the jail area of the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center.
Construction crew members helped guide the pod's descent, a pod which was part of the first delivery of jail cells to arrive to the new justice center this morning.
"Big milestone," said Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Three deliveries and placement of single-story jail cell pods will occur today, and three more deliveries will come tomorrow between 8 a.m. and noon. A total of 18 jail cells for the upper level maximum security area will be delivered and placed inside the new justice center between the two days.
Colfax street will be closed during the delivery and placement of the jail cell pods. A portion of the new justice center's roof above the maximum security area has been left open to allow for the jail cell pods to be inserted into the building. Once the jail cell pods are delivered and installed, the hollowcore roof structure over the area will be completed, Schleifer said Tuesday.
Following the delivery of the maximum security area jail cell pods will be the delivery of 64 two-story "stacked" cells on Feb. 19.
All of the jail cell pods are prefabricated and manufactured off-site before their delivery for installation as a single unit at the justice center, a press release from Weitz Company said. The jail cells are made of steel, which were selected over conventional concrete cell blocks because they require less support structure, the press release said, require less space and create safe maintenance paths.
"It has taken years to reach this point," Sheriff Mike Robinson said in the press release. "The use of fabricated cells greatly reduces construction time and saves the county money. I am excited for the new facility to open not only to save county taxpayer dollars but also for the safety and security of our corrections officers and citizens."
The $20.9 million justice center has been under construction since fall 2018. Phase 1 of the project, which includes a new sheriff's office, a 120-bed jail and county courtroom, is expected to be complete in the next few months. The opening is slated for May 1, and county law enforcement personnel are also expected to move into their new office during the first week May.
