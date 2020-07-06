A teenager was injured in a fireworks accident Saturday night near Arlington.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Arlington Rescue responded to the incident at approximately 9:45 p.m. at 1451 County Road 36.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said a 14-year-old boy, who was supervised by his parents, was lighting fireworks when an artillery shell he dropped into a tube went off prematurely.
"He was burned on his left rib cage and forearm," Capt. Brensel said.
The teenager was transported to Methodist Fremont Health. Brensel said a status update was not available.
