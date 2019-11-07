At least five departments battled a fire near county roads 3 and 8 Thursday just before 9 a.m. in western Washington County.
It appeared at least two of three outbuildings had caught fire.
Arlington and Herman fire departments were called to assist Winslow firefighters. Nickerson and Uehling firefighters were also on scene.
The Enterprise will update this story as soon as more information is available.
