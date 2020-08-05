Ben Smith placed the ladder under the tree and climbed, reaching for the small boy perched on a limb about half way up the tree.
Blair police and fire were dispatched just after 10 a.m. Tuesday for a child stuck in a tree at Lions Park. The barefoot boy had climbed the tree, but couldn't get back down.
After reaching the boy, Smith, who is a member of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, handed the child to Officer Bob Leehy, while Officer Miranda Anderson held the ladder.
Once on the ground, the boy, who was uninjured, hugged his mother. The officers and Smith checked on the boy and joked with him.
“You stay out of trees you little monkey,” Anderson said and the boy laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.