The November firearm deer hunting season closed Sunday in Nebraska.
The season ran from Nov. 16 through Sunday in the Game and Parks Commission's four districts. During the opening weekend of that nine-day campaign — Nov. 16-17 — the northeast district, which includes Washington County, recorded a 17-percent increase in harvested deer arrivals at its check stations.
Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8 percent compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska's firearm season, a Game and Parks release said.
While the northeast district saw a 17-percent deer increase during the opening weekend, the southeast district saw a 9-percent uptick. The northwest — 3 percent — and the southwest — 5 percent — also saw increases.
“Many factors can be related to the higher numbers of checked deer,” said Luke Meduna, the big game program manager for Nebraska Game and Parks. His comments were apart of a Nov. 18 press release. “While there is still some corn standing in the fields, the nice weather contributed to lots of hunters getting into the field and harvesting deer.”
Higher temperatures also contributed to the increases, according to Meduna. Hunters avoided spoilage by taking their deer to check stations in short order to be able to break the animals down.
“While some hunters reported slower activity than normal, many hunters also reported excellent rutting activity,” he said. “Deer activity isn't constant across a unit or even a single property, but can be quite variable by location and day.”
Earlier this month, Meduna projected a “great” firearm deer season.
“We should have another great firearm deer season in Nebraska,” he said. “With plenty of permits available and excellent deer numbers, there are great hunting opportunities for all ages. Go out with your friends and family, and stay safe.”
While the firearm season has closed for 2019, the archery season continues through Dec. 31. The muzzleloader deer season is from Dec. 1-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.