Smoke rose into the area as members of the Blair, Fort Calhoun and Kennard volunteer fire departments set land ablaze Sunday afternoon north of Blair.
The controlled burn included 75 acres of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land just south of River View Park Resort and Marina. The Blair department was asked to burn the property for the owner.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said firefighters list a certain point before creating a back burn around the fire to allow it to burn into the center.
“It kind of creates a draft,” he said.
Firefighters were on scene for about 2 1/2 hours, Leonard said.
CRP is a conservation program administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency. In exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.