Oysters are popular both as a special food and as a source of the gem called a pearl. It is the common name for a number of different species of salt-water bivalve mollusks that live in marine or brackish habitats attached to solid surfaces on the bottom of ocean shallows.
Depending on the oyster's environment or stage in life, an individual oyster can function as either male or female, but never both at the same time. When an oyster spawns, it will release millions of eggs, or sperm, into the water where fertilization takes place. The resulting larvae become part of the drifting community of small ocean life termed plankton.
As the larvae develop, they are either eaten by other aquatic life, or they reach a stage where they become irrevocably attached to a hard surface to grow and mature into an adult.
Oysters are known for their production of pearls that are treasured throughout the world as special gems. Almost all shell-bearing mollusks can secrete pearls, yet most are not very valuable.
A natural pearl is rare. It is the product of an oyster's fight against an invader. When some type of foreign matter, such as a parasitic larva, gets into the body of the oyster, it will form a small sac around the object in order to isolate it. The oyster will then build layer upon layer of calcium carbonate material around the sac. This imprisons the foreign object in a substance called nacre and creates a pearl that has a special luster and iridescence.
A cultured pearl undergoes the same process. The only difference is that the irritant is a surgically implanted bead or small piece of mussel shell called Mother of Pearl. Quality cultured pearls require a sufficient amount of time, generally at least 3 years, for a thick layer of nacre to be deposited resulting in a beautiful gem-quality pearl.
The world's oldest known pearl was found in an archeological site on an island in the Persian Gulf that was dated to 7,500 years ago. It is a rare item that the owner would have used as either jewelry or currency.
The largest pearl ever found was not a gem stone pearl, but rather a "clam pearl" produced by a giant clam found in the Philippines. It lacked the iridescence of a pearl produced by a saltwater pearl oyster or a freshwater pearl mussel. This pearl measured 9.45 inches in diameter and weighed 14.2 pounds.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
