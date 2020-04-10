Armed with a camera that can get closeups but remaining an appropriate distance away, 14 families in the Deerfield neighborhood had something to smile about Sunday as photographer Kelsi Wacker traveled to their yards to take pictures of their family.
“I saw other photographers doing it,” she said. “It’s a way that photographers are getting out of the house and are able to capture the time with families. It’s a time to document that kind of stuff and something to look back on.”
It took Wacker awhile to decide to do this.
“I went back and forth about doing the sessions, wondering if I’m putting myself or another family at risk but I have lens that can get a decent picture from far away.”
Laura Boon and her family joined in the sessions, carrying signs that said, “I miss school,” “I miss parks and the library” and one sign admitting a young child will be back in pajamas in five minutes.
“We wanted to do this to show what’s going on in this unprecedented situation,” Boon said.
Wacker sought donations for her services that will be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She followed a Facebook page called Bryson’s Battle, a 3-year-old who succumbed to leukemia. He was being treated at St. Jude’s.
“I never met the boy, but he grew on my heart,” she said. “He was treated there and now that’s where I’m sending donations.”
Wacker has been a photographer for three years but began doing it professionally last year.
“It took a lot of courage to make a business out of it,” she said. “A lot of my sessions are in Omaha because there’s different parks and areas to take people to. Blair is limited on where to take photos.”
The photo sessions were a way to change the mood.
“People can open their phones in the morning and see a goofy photo instead of all the dread,” Wacker said.
For Taffy Jones, a first-grade teacher at North School, the mini photo session was an opportunity to get a photo of her Blair High School senior in his cap and gown.
“I think the biggest thing was to do something special for him, he’s missing his senior season of baseball as well,” she said. “This is something to help (my family) remember what it was like at this time.”
She said it has been hard for them.
“This was something fun to lighten things up a little bit,” she said. “When I saw the opportunity I thought this would be fun.”
