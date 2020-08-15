The City of Modale, Iowa intends to seek financial assistance from USDA, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) and the Community Development Block Grant Program for costs of constructing infrastructure improvements to its municipal sewer system. The proposed project consists of making repairs to the existing sewer system lagoons. All improvements will be designed to be protected from 100- and 500-year flood hazards.
If implemented, the proposed project will raise the existing lagoons and build a berm to create a 3 cell lagoon system located in a floodplain that is located outside of town which the city currently owns. In accordance with Executive Order 11988, Floodplain Management and USDA Departmental Regulation 9500-3, Land Use Policy, the purpose of this final notice is to inform the public of this proposed conversion or effect.
Alternative actions were considered for the proposed improvements. The alternatives were not economically feasible nor were all resources available to the City of Modale to proceed with the construction of the other alternatives.
A Preliminary Public Notice – Impacts to Floodplains, City of Modale Sewer System was published on July 8th and July 15th, 2020. No comments were received in response to the notice.
All improvements will conform to applicable Federal, State and Local Floodplain Standards.
For information regarding this notice, contact Jessica Bass, Area Specialist,712-254-4361.
MVTN 8-12-20
