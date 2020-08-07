The Hickman Senior Legion baseball team beat Blair 3-2 Sunday on its way to a Class B tournament title in Bennington.
Post 154 lost that unofficial state semifinals game, ending a partnership lasting more than a decade. The 2020 Bears class has been coached by James Bilslend since the first day of Little League.
“You couldn't ask for a better group of kids,” he said.
The coach met with those kids behind the dugout one last time after the Bears grounded out to end the top of the seventh inning. Coaches Kevin Rasmussen, Lance Hansen and Bilslend each shared words with the distressed players.
“Kevin has said it a thousand times in every huddle that we have that we love one another, we take care of one another and we have each other's back all the time,” Bilslend explained. “Everyone, in a way, is our son.”
Blair comes up short
Hickman (28-7 overall) scored Sunday's first three runs against Blair (18-10). The first came across home plate on a second-inning error by Blair in left field.
The eventual champions' second run scored on a double off of the outfield wall before the third scored on another Bears miscue.
Coach Bilslend's squad recovered, however, notching two of its own runs during the bottom of the third frame. Colin Quick started his team off with a double to the left field wall before Ben Aguilera scored him with an RBI single.
Aidan Mohr's RBI single then scored Aguilera. The Hickman centerfielder dove for the catcher's outfield drive, but was only able to trap it, resulting in a 3-2 ballgame.
Unfortunately for Blair — and starting pitcher Max Nickerson who held Hickman to just six hits — the score stuck.
“We played a complete game today, we just ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard,” Bilslend said. “It was a dead-even ballgame the whole way.”
The loss ended the Bears' nine-game win streak. The string of victories included a 3-0 run through the 16-team, Class B bracket which was played in place of the official Legion tournament. It ended a stressful baseball season.
What led to Sunday
While Bilslend huddled with his Post 154 team for the last time, his 2-year-old grandson Trent took swings with a toy Red Sox bat. When the youngster was done with that, he ran, wobbling like toddlers do, into the huddle and his grandfather's side.
When Bilslend picked Trent up, the future ballplayer patted him on the back to help him through the final address.
“Just that I'm proud of them,” Bilslend said of his final message. “The way they've battled and fought. They've grown up, not only as ballplayers but as men — the last 3 years especially.”
In particular, the Blair baseball team has been through a lot since the spring when its prep season was canceled by coronavirus.
“We were all ready for what we thought was going to be a really successful high school season,” Bilslend said. “Then, we all thought Legion ball was dead because national canceled their sponsorship. But, then, our state reps fought to give us the opportunity to play and the boys responded.”
The Bears had to follow strict sanitation rules early on and did before getting to games.
“It set us back a little bit because we didn't have that spring to build up,” Bilslend said. “But we came up to it and we finally got our groove.”
Blair reached the semifinals of the tournament Hickman celebrated with a Sunday night dogpile. The Bears were short of their own celebration, but they left the diamond knowing they'll always have coaches and teammates in their corner.
“It's truly a family, whether its blood or not,” Bilslend said.
On Sunday, Post 154 held one last family meeting.
