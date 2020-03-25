Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified a fifth case of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to a press release from Executive Director Terra Uhing.
A woman in her 60s tested positive for the illness. She has been self-isolating in her home since March 15.
Contact investigations were complete and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The four other cases in Washington County include a couple in their 60s and two residents of Carter Place -- a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.
Officials from Three Rivers Public Health, the City of Blair and Washington County will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to address the Carter Place cases.
