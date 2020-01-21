It's something that they never hope they'll have to do, Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory said, but it's important to prepare for the worst case scenario.
Firefighters with the Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department (FCVFD) completed training focused on search and rescue skills Wednesday. The training included performing searches in a obscured visual environment and navigating through obstacles simulating a ceiling or structural collapse.
"It's something that we routinely train on, especially with the entanglement drill that was completed," Mallory said. "This simulates a ceiling or some type of collapse where the firefighter could possibly be trapped."
Techniques were practiced that would help get firefighters out of a structural collapse situation while remaining calm and conserving air in their air pack, he said.
The week prior to the training, on Jan. 8, FCVFD selected its officers for 2020:
• Fire Chief: Dan Mallory
• Assistant Chiefs: Ben Ruthven and Justin Thompson
• Fire Captains: Jerry Mink and Brandon Reed
• Assistant Chief-EMS: Chad Nixon
• EMS Captain: Kirt Ringler
• President: Tim Freshman
• Vice President: Shannon Morris
• Secretary: Don Casey
• Treasurer: Chris New
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.