The Fort Calhoun High School yearbook staff is looking for band, choir and candid shots of all high school students and staff.
With school closed and students completing schoolwork outside of buildings to curb the spread of COVID-19, the FCHS yearbook team doesn’t have the photo opportunities it normally would have, said yearbook sponsor Sheri Homolka.
“Our yearbook staff does a good job of taking pictures, and so many kids, staff members and parents who are not associated with the yearbook have always been willing to share photos,” she said.
Homolka and the yearbook team are asking Fort Calhoun community members to provide photos through the Walsworth Publishing Yearbook Snap App using the access code “pioneers.”
“This is something we have not done before, although the Yearbook Snap App has been available for the last couple of years,” Homolka said.
With high school spring sports suspended for the remainder of the year, Homolka said the yearbook has three double-page spreads for the sports season to fill. She also said a double-page spread for prom might need to be filled as well.
“Fortunately, Walsworth is providing us with multiple pre-made double-page spreads related to current events and trends, as well as pages related to COVID-19,” Homolka said of how the space might be filled. “If we receive a number of photos through our Snap app, we can turn some of those pages into candid collages.”
Homolka said anyone in the community who has photos they think would be appropriate for the yearbook can share them through the Snap app.
“Kids love looking through the yearbook and finding pictures of themselves,” she said.
