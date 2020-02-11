Led by five wrestlers who finished the day with winning records, Fort Calhoun claimed fourth Saturday at the Fremont Bergan Duals.
The Pioneers were 1-3, besting a Millard North junior varsity squad 41-36. They lost to Elkhorn (57-18), Iowa's Sioux City East (54-28) and Bergan (48-36).
FCHS brothers Lance and Ely Olberding finished the day of wrestling unbeaten. Ely was 3-0 in contested matches with wins at 106 and 113 pounds, while Lance Olberding was 4-0 with three pins and one major decision at 120 pounds. Each of the latter's pins came before the end of the first period.
The Pioneers' Cameron Shaner and Jesse Hartline also had successful showings, going a combined 6-2. Shaner was 3-1 at 138 and 145 pounds with two pins and a 16-6 major decision.
Hartline, meanwhile, was 3-1 at 195 pounds. He logged a 24-second pin against Fremont Bergan's Martin Meraz.
Trey McCoy (two wins), Ethan Shaner (one) and Cole Klabunde (one) also had their hands raised after contested victories Saturday.
Collectively, the Pioneers combined to defeat a Millard North JV squad. While the Mustangs' starters were in Kearney for the Class A State Dual Championships, Fort Calhoun's Olberding brothers, Ethan Shaner and Klabunde earned pins against another team of North grapplers. McCoy, Cameron Shaner and Hartline also picked up wins as coach Drew Welchert's team notched a five-point victory.
Olberdings pick up wins vs Conestoga
The Olberdings also picked up wins Thursday as the Pioneers fell, 66-7, in a road dual at Conestoga.
Lance won a 113-pound decision, 4-0, while Ely won his 106-pound match by 9-0 major decision.
Conestoga won the rest of the night's matches during its Parents' Night.
