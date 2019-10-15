The Fort Calhoun volleyball team split two matches Thursday night at a Louisville triangular.
The Pioneers lost 25-23, 25-20 to their host Lions, but defeated Yutan in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17. The split leaves FCHS' season record at 12-12 as it starts Nebraska Capitol Conference play 7 p.m. today at third-seeded Platteview.
On Thursday, however, coach James Slie said juniors Alivia Cullen and Ellie Lienemann led the Pioneers in kills against Yutan. His setter, junior Rianna Wells, also had a “solid performance.”
