Fort Calhoun juniors McKenna Greenwell and Rianna Wells set multiple new Pioneers volleyball records this past season.
Greenwell, the team's libero, now holds digs records in all three categories kept by FCHS — game, season and career. She had 40 digs in a single match, besting Sara Naughton's 2013 mark of 34.
Greenwell also finished the year with 503 total digs, an 87-dig improvement on Kari Koenecke's 2007 mark. Koenecke, who played from 2004-2007, also held the career record of 556 before Greenwell established her mark of 821 with a season left of eligibility.
Wells, meanwhile, now holds two of Fort Calhoun's three assist records. The setter broke the single-match record of 39 with a 41-assist outing this past season. She also set a new season mark with 706 — four more than the previous top total.
Both of the old set assist records broken by Wells belonged to Ashlyn Dippel, who set them in 2016. The career mark belongs to Bailey Watkins, who notched 896 assists from 2009 through 2012.
The Pioneers' 2019 season ended Oct. 29 during the Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Tournament in Ralston. FCHS was 14-17.
