The Fort Calhoun volleyball team traveled to Syracuse on Thursday night, falling to 1-1 with a 3-0 loss to the Rockets.
“Syracuse is a good, solid team,” Pioneers coach James Slie said. He noted that the scores don't necessarily reflect a solid FCHS effort, but his team “did a lot of good things.”
The coach mentioned seniors McKenna Greenwell and Alivia Cullen as match standouts.
The Rockets won the first set 25-22, the second 25-16 and the third 25-18 to improve to 2-0. The Pioneers fell to .500 with their home tournament just days away. Those Saturday results will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise newspaper.
