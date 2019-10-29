For a update on Monday's subdistrict match, click here: http://bit.ly/2pWvf5U
The Fort Calhoun volleyball team didn't have its best night Thursday at Logan View High School.
The Pioneers lost all four of their sets against the Raiders and fellow triangular guest school Wisner-Pilger. All three teams were playing their regular season finales.
“Most of its not volleyball related,” Maggie Theisen said of her team's struggles. “We just need to work on communication.”
The FCHS senior glanced back at the court as she shared her next thought.
“And I don't really know how to practice that unless we just do it here,” Theisen said.
Coach James Slie's squad hoped to be on the same page Monday as subdistrict play began in Ralston (see updates online at enterprisepub.com/sports). But on Thursday, the Pioneers weren't.
Fort Calhoun (13-16 overall) lost to Wisner-Pilger (20-10) first, 25-16, 25-17. Madyson Back scored her team's only lead of the first set, 2-1, on an off-balance attack that found the court.
Then, during the second set, Alivia Cullen's block started the Pioneers out 1-0. Aces by Back and Olivia Quinlan would follow as a the match went on, but the Gators led throughout.
McKenna Greenwell and Rianna Wells had their own aces against Logan View, but the hosts celebrated Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-22 win. A Quinlan block, Ellie Lienemann ace and Theisen kill closed the Raiders' lead to two late during the second set, but they eventually ended the match all the same.
Theisen — one of three seniors with Back, who was injured against against Logan View and Bailey Donovan — said energy levels were low Thursday. On Monday, she hoped that, too, would change.
“I'm hoping its up there,” Theisen said. “We've played games, and we play really good, when we have good energy.”
Donovan agreed.
“When we have more energy we play fun, and its fun to be around the team,” No. 5 said. “When we're negative, it's not as fun.”
Donovan said she doesn't play much, so she has to trust her coach and her younger teammates to do what's best for the team and keep the season going. On Monday, the Pioneers competed in Ralston to do just that.
