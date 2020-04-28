It may not be the graduation day Fort Calhoun High School seniors expected, but the class of nearly 50 students will still get to celebrate the end of four years at the school on the day it was originally planned.
The seniors learned last week that they will still have graduation May 9, even though precautions for COVID-19 cut their school year inside the high school building short.
Rather than the normal gym venue, a pre-recorded video will be posted to the school’s website on graduation day and small groups of students will take turns coming to the school in cap and gown for photos.
“The normal is gone, so we have to find a way to celebrate,” Principal Jerry Green said. “We wanted to do something that had some traditional value, and I think that’s what we’re going to get in our virtual video.”
Green said the pre-recorded video will include the school’s usual graduation speeches, such as Supt. Don Johnson’s welcome speech, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, his recognition of honors students and guidance counselor Micki Hernandez’s recognition of student scholarships.
“Then, when we do the presentation of the class, where we would read their name and they’d walk across and get their diploma, what we’re asking our seniors to do is for them to do a 15 second video clip of themselves,” Green said. “We want them to give a message — a thank you, advice to underclassmen, favorite high school memory or what you’ll miss the most.”
In the early afternoon, students will visit the school in their cap and gown in small groups for photos with a school-hired photographer.
“Very strictly scheduled, social distanced, no more than 10, and that takes an hour and 15 minutes to get those pictures taken,” Green said.
Each senior will have a personal senior photo from graduation day, Green said, and then the school will have the photography company create a class of 2020 photo using those pictures.
“We will send one of those to each one of our seniors,” Green said. “So, they’ll have a class picture of all their classmates in their cap and gown.”
At the Fort Calhoun Community School’s Board of Education meeting April 13, district administration officials and school board members also discussed the possibility of a parade for seniors, but crowd sizes and the ability to ensure social distancing guidelines were cited as concerns at the time.
