Three Pioneers linemen earned their FC Live Radio broadcast time Friday at Fort Calhoun High School.
Cole Klabunde, Malachi King and John Doyle talked with high school football announcer Grant Hansen, a FCHS peer of theirs, about the fun had in the trenches against Omaha Concordia. The Pioneers scored six rushing touchdowns during a dominant, 41-6 Parents Night victory.
“It made me feel so good,” Doyle told Hansen. “That's all of our hard work put into those six rushing touchdowns. It really showed today.”
Fort Calhoun tallied four first-half touchdowns before Concordia made the scoreboard. Dillon Dierks scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards during the first quarter before Harrison Schmitt ran for a touchdown on a reverse in the second. Clint Dierks added a 3-yarder before halftime as well.
All the while, the Pioneers' defense held the Mustangs to a single rushing touchdown.
“Winning is, obviously, the best part,” King said on air. “But defense is just so much fun honestly.”
FCHS senior Tyler Strauss ran 53 yards for a touchdown to start the third quarter before Clint Dierks wrapped up a Friday's scoring with a short 1-yard run into the end zone.
Altogether, the Pioneers ran for 274 yards and threw for 192 more. Grant Halford had 145 of those 192 passing, while Strauss had 104 yard on the ground and 104 more on pass receptions.
The 35-point win pushed the Pioneers' season record to 5-3 and 3-1 in the Class C1 District 2 standings. Fort Calhoun coach Andrew Christensen said his team will have a “must-win” mentality heading into Friday's regular season finale at Platteview as it seeks a playoff spot.
Currently, there is a three-way tie for first in the district. Arlington, Boys Town and the Pioneers are even in the standings through eight weeks with the Cowboys holding a wild card points lead.
FCHS, however, has a head-to-head victory against Boys Town.
Note: FC Live Radio broadcasts can be listened to online at mixlr.com/ftcactivities. Past game broadcasts are available on-demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.