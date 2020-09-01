Infielder Kenzie Hansen logged the Fort Calhoun softball team's lone hit Saturday against Class C1 No. 10 Arlington.
Despite what amounted to an 0-3 outing at the Blair Invitational, the Pioneers picked it up offensively from that 12-0 loss to the Eagles on. They logged six hits in a 9-2 loss to Omaha Mercy and six more during a 14-3 loss to Bellevue West.
Against Mercy, Maddie Reed notched two hits, including a double. She added an RBI, while Katie Barta did the same. Bella Benoit, Morgan Therkildsen and Hansen also notched hits in a game Fort Calhoun trailed just 4-2 going into the sixth inning.
Therkildsen then added an RBI against Bellevue West in the Pioneers' tournament finale. Lucy Hubbard added her own Rbi, while Reed had two hits.
Gina Namuth and Sophia Thomas also had base hits against the Thunderbirds.
Fort Calhoun is 0-8 through its first eight games of the 2020 season.
Pioneers fall at Syracuse
The Pioneers fell 12-0 on the road Thursday at Syracuse.
The host Rockets scored eight runs during the first inning, three during the second and one in the third for the win. Fort Calhoun did not record a hit, but Reed and Hansen each earned walks.
Barta struck out two Syracuse batters from the pitching circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.