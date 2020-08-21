Fort Calhoun softball coach Ginger Appel and Tekamah-Herman's Abby Sheets discussed breaking up Tuesday's exhibition game and turning it into, essentially, a joint practice.
“We were fully ready to create some situations, but, definitely, (the players) created their own,” the Pioneers' coach said. “That's good. I absolutely liked what I saw here.”
The Tigers visitors scored the game's first runs during the top of the first inning, but the home team ultimately walked away with a 9-2 victory.
During the exhibition, Fort Calhoun was able to work on base running, fielding bunts, got its two new pitchers some work and notched its first runs of the season — though they won't count in 2020 totals when all is said and done.
Overall, Appel was pleased with what the Pioneers learned before officially starting their season Thursday. That home result will be in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune.
“I like this (exhibition) opportunity, especially when we don't have a lot of numbers,” Appel said. “It's hard for us in practice sometimes to create those game-like situations and I feel like this is a perfect opportunity to kind of see what we need to work on.”
It didn't look like Fort Calhoun needed to work on much early. Katie Barta walked and Morgan Therkildsen beat a throw to first base before Lucy Hubbard stepped up to bat with two outs. The outfielder made contact, putting the ball in play with a blooper that landed, and scored both of her teammates.
The 2-0 lead held, too, as Barta made her first appearance in the pitching circle for the Pioneers. She forced a groundout and two fly outs, while facing just three batters in her first inning of work.
Barta left trailing just 3-2 before Tekamah got hot at the plate and built their lead against pitcher Maddie Reed.
Though the Tigers pulled out the exhibition victory, the game ended on a positive note for Fort Calhoun. Catcher Kenzie Hansen caught a Tiger base runner off of the bag for the night's final out.
After the game, Appel happily reported that every Pioneer had an opportunity to get some work in as the Pioneers prepared for their fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.