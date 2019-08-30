Errors cost the Fort Calhoun softball team Tuesday as it lost two games during a triangular in Weeping Water.
The Pioneers had five errors in a 11-1 loss to Cass County Central before totaling 12 in a 13-4 loss to Wahoo. The two defeats dropped coach Ginger Appel's team to 0-4 this season.
Against Cass County, Fort Calhoun senior Kennedy Bradburn led her team with two hits and an RBI. Mackenzie Hansen added two quality at-bats, while Kinlsey Wimer tallied two strikeouts while in the pitching circle.
Later that night, Wimer had two hits and two RBIs against the Warriors. Bradburn threw two strikeout pitches, but Wahoo led 8-0 after two innings and never looked back.
After Thursday's game against Syracuse, the Pioneers will next compete Saturday at the Blair Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.