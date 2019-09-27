The 1-15 Fort Calhoun softball team was eventually overwhelmed by the 12-9 Platteview squad Tuesday at Springfield City Park, 15-5.
The Pioneers lost, but shined their brightest during a four-run third inning. After a strikeout to lead off the frame, senior Kennedy Bradburn launched a home run ball over the left field fence to pull her team within 8-1.
Kinsley Wimer followed up the dinger with contact that forced a Trojan error. With one on and one out, Mackenzie Hansen pushed across Fort Calhoun's second run with an RBI double to the right field corner.
“I've been working a lot on my hitting form recently,” the junior catcher said. “And it was just really good and nice to finally be able to get a hit that I've been working for the entire season.”
Dru Tripp kept the run going with a bunt single before Maddie Reed hit a two-RBI single, completing the four-run third frame.
Wimer added an RBI single during the fourth inning, but it wasn't enough to avoid Platteview's win by 10-run rule.
Pioneers Victoria Perez and Morgan Therkildsen also had hits Tuesday, while Bradburn struck out two from the pitching circle. Second baseman Lucy Hubbard caught a frozen-rope, line drive before it could get to the outfield, too.
After it played a regular season game Thursday in Arlington, Fort Calhoun returns Saturday for the Nebraska Capital Conference Tournament. It starts play 9 a.m. against the top-seeded Eagles.
“We definitely just need to keep our confidence up and build off of all the good things we've been doing,” Hansen said Tuesday. “I mean, I think we improved a lot tonight.”
