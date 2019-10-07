The Fort Calhoun softball team's final home game was thwarted by a soggy field.
Due to conditions out of their control, the Pioneers played their planned finale on the road at Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays won, besting FCHS 14-4 in six innings.
Senior Kinsley Wimer led the Pioneers with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Another senior, Kennedy Bradburn, notched an RBI, while junior Mackenzie Hansen led the team with two.
Morgan Therkildsen and Payton Pohlad added Fort Calhoun hits, while Victoria Perez had five putouts on defense.
Next, the Pioneers play in the Class C District 1 Tournament at Two Rivers Sports Complex in Arlington. Games begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
