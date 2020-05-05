The application process was "a bit intense," Fort Calhoun senior Kennedy Bradburn said, but she's grateful for the opportunity to become the best educator she can be after receiving a multi-year scholarship for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Teacher Scholars Academy.
"I believe that teachers are among the most influential people in the world, and I would love to make a positive impact on the lives of young people," said Bradburn, who hopes to teach elementary students. "I love how elementary-aged students are so curious and lively, and I enjoy learning from their young minds."
Bradburn is one of several Fort Calhoun High School seniors who learned at the end of April they received scholarships, and one sponsorship, to specialized programs after their graduation Saturday. The scholarships and sponsorship come with dollar amounts entering the tens of thousands to complete their education.
Senior Kelsie Premer also received a scholarship to the Teacher Scholars Academy. The program, which welcomed its first group of students to campus last fall, was created to encourage more students to become teachers. Twenty-four students are selected each year. They receive 30 credits of in-state tuition as well as partial room, board, books, and other fees through the scholarship each year for four years.
Bradburn said the application process required a resume, a submitted video response to provided prompts and an in-person interview with other candidates and UNO staff in March.
"I think it made me realize what an honor getting into the program is, and how much the University of Nebraska at Omaha values education and preparing the next generation of educators," she said.
In addition to the large scholarships received by Bard burn and Premer, senior Isaac Parys was recently selected for a Power Gen Diesel Sponsorship through NMC Caterpillar. The sponsorship, which requires an application and several interviews, is part of a partnership between NMC and the Diesel Technology Program at Central Community College in Hastings.
The sponsorship includes two paid summer internships, a toolbox and tools, personalized mentoring, an opportunity to earn an Associates of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology, employment opportunities with NMC and paid tuition, books, fees and NMC uniforms. The total value of the sponsorship is around $22,500.
