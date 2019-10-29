Fort Calhoun seniors Kelsie Premer and Morgan Miller avoided eye contact before the start of Friday's Class C girls race at the NSAA State Cross-Country Championships in Kearney.
“We both just kind of got teary-eyed and were like, 'I can't look at you right now,” Premer said. “And then, at the finish, we just cried.”
The Pioneers finished ninth Friday, capping four years of state qualifications for coach Kyle McMahon's squad. While freshmen boys Lance and Ely Olberding ran their first state race at Kearney Country Club, Premer, Miller and Savannah Lukasiewicz ran their last alongside underclassmen Dala Drowne, Tessa Skelton and Katie Barta.
“Surreal,” Premer said. “It was like everything was moving in slow motion. I was just kind of taking every tree, every rock … everything in.”
The 5K started like most state races do, however, with nearly 100 runners taking off at once.
“I elbowed at least, probably, 50 people,” Lukasiewicz said.
“They say cross-country isn't a physical sport, but it really is,” Miller added. “Wait until you get spiked one time.”
But from there, it was a special race for the group. Premer led the way in 41st, while Drowne was 49th and Skelton was 57th. Lukasiewicz, Miller and Barta were 58th, 79th and 95th, respectively. Five of the six Pioneers ran personal record times.
“We had our best race of the year overall at state,” McMahon said. “To have that happen at state was exciting.”
The team came together for a group hug at the crowded finish line when all was said and done. That closeness made the day special, though Fort Calhoun didn't earn a state trophy like it has in recent seasons.
“I wasn't running it for myself,” Miller said. “I was running it for my team and the people I've been with the past four years.”
The 2019 team was one undivided by grade level.
“They all stuck it to me. They were like, 'You're not the boos, we're equal here,'” Premer said of her underclassmen. “And I'm like, 'You're right.'”
In the boys' race, Fort Calhoun ninth-grader Lance Olberding earned the Pioneers' best finish — one that McMahon said was good for a modern freshman team record. He was 28th in 17:50.5.
Ely Olberding, meanwhile, was 50th in his state debut.
“They're excited to see what they can do next year,” McMahon said.
There is no next year of Fort Calhoun cross-country for the Pioneers' three seniors. However, they made sure to embrace the moment — and each other — in their final state appearances.
