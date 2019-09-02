The Fort Calhoun softball team scored a season-high six runs Thursday, but fell to its guests from Syracuse, 19-6.
The Pioneers fell behind 14-0 before notching all six of their runs during the third frame. They finished with seven hits, while the victorious Rockets had 15.
Fort Calhoun's Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer each pitched during the five-inning game, but just Bradburn earned a strikeout.
Coach Ginger Appel's team fell to 0-5 with the loss. It was scheduled to play Saturday during the Blair Invite at the Youth Softball Complex. Those results will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
