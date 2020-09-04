The Fort Calhoun softball team scored five first-inning runs on three hits at home Tuesday, but lost 14-6 to Raymond Central
Coach Ginger Appel's Pioneers led 5-3 after one inning, but fell behind 6-5 during the top of the second. The loss dropped FCHS' season record to 0-9.
Five Pioneers logged five total RBIs in defeat. Morgan Therkildsen, Jessyka Winterberg, Lucy Hubbard, Sophie Thomas and Adriana Hernandez knocked in runs with Therkildsen leading her team in hits with three. The third baseman had three singles, while Kenzie Hansen had two, and Katie Barta, Victoria Perez and Hubbard added one apiece.
Fort Calhoun's pitcher, Barta, struck out five Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.