While Fort Calhoun's junior varsity wrestlers competed on their home mats Saturday, the varsity squad traveled to West Point-Beemer to compete in a dual tournament.
The Pioneers went 1-4, earning fifth place with a 36-12 win against the York JV. Trey McCoy, Ely Olberding and Lance Olberding went unbeaten to lead coach Drew Welchert's squad.
McCoy competed three times at 106 pounds, earning two pins and a 17-0 technical fall. His quickest pin came in just 39 seconds.
Lance Olberding, meanwhile, earned a tournament-high five pins in five matches. Two of those pins came during the first minute of his matches against West Point-Beemer's Alex Borboya and Quad-County Northeast's Carter Olson.
Ely Olberding was 3-0 with two sub-minute pins and a 15-4 major decision against Jamison Evert of the host Cadets.
Fort Calhoun's John McKennan (four), Cameron Shaner (three) and Jesse Hartline (three) also added wins for the Pioneers on the day. McKennan, a 132-pounder, had four pins.
The Pioneers' Haley Albertson competed in the West Point-Beemer girls tournament Saturday, too, going 0-3 at 138 pounds.
Meanwhile, at home, FCHS' Grant Nixon earned his team's top finish of a JV tournament. He was second at 170 pounds with two pins.
Ethan Shaner also logged a pin for Fort Calhoun.
