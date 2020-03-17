Fort Calhoun Junior High students as well as freshmen taking high school physical science classes put manure for plants, dry ice bubbles, paper airplane aerodynamics and more projects to the test during a science fair March 10 at Fort Calhoun High School.
Other projects included a Rube Goldberg machine, what color of water held heat the longest and what type of propeller, such as could relate to wind turbines, could lift the most weight.
Eighth-grader Grace Bittner attempted to get a lightbulb to glow using magnets and wire. Though she wasn't able to light the bulb, she said it was OK and it might be best to let OPPD handle electricity.
"Sometimes science doesn't work, and that's OK," Bittner said. "That's how we learn things."
