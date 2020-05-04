Fort Calhoun's new girls basketball coach has been apart of 430 wins and 194 losses from the bench.
Marty Plum earned 197 of those 430 wins as a head coach. In 16 total seasons at Omaha Skutt, his teams reached five state tournaments with one state runner-up finish and two final-four appearances in the semifinals.
“Coach Plum brings great experience, and a love for the game of basketball and team building,” new FCHS activities director Andrew Christensen said. “We are lucky to have him lead our girls basketball program into the future along with assistant Ginger Appel.”
Appel has a track record with the Pioneers, leading the softball program and assisting on the track and field coaching staff.
Plum, meanwhile, spent 24 consecutive winters — including some of those as a Sioux City (Iowa) Bishop Heelan and Briar Cliff University assistant — coaching basketball before recently giving it up for a deep breath.
“I needed some time to step away,” he said. “I was pretty tired.”
After a few years away, spending more time with his three children, Plum felt as though it was time to get back in. He felt the desire to coach again in January, but was going to be selective in how. The veteran coach made a list of “four or five” things that he needed to sign on with a new school.
“(Fort Calhoun) did every single thing along the way,” Plum said.
In his time away, the coach still went to coaching friends' practices and started a podcast for basketball coaches named “A Pen and a Napkin.” The latter was an idea of his wife, Carla.
Plum's passion is evident in his audio recordings and he plans to come back into coaching improved. He said he'll delegate duties better to be more productive.
Most of all, though, the new Pioneers coach — who is replacing Allie Schleifer — is “humbled” to be joining a program he's excited to grow.
“I did my fair share of homework,” Plum said when asked about FCHS' struggles in recent years after a 2017 district finals appearance. That doesn't deter him because he sees potential in the program.
“I've chosen to be at Fort Calhoun because we'll have the opportunity to do some really good things,” he said.
Plum added that he doesn't mind putting in the work. He'll do that with a “one brick at a time” mentality.
