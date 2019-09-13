Briar Cliff University senior Grace Whitlaw notched 22 blocks in four volleyball matches recently, earning Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors when they were announced Tuesday.
The Fort Calhoun graduate was the GPAC defender of the week, pushing her Charger team to a 4-0 week as she cemented herself into the top 10 of the nation's top blockers. The 22-block week included a 14-block showing against Sterling, which set a school record for blocks in a three-set match.
Whitlaw played her last Fort Calhoun volleyball in 2015, earning All-Nebraska Capital Conference second team honors after her senior season. At Briar Cliff, the middle blocker saw her playing opportunities grow last fall with a team-high 64 blocks and 72 kills.
One of Whitlaw's former Pioneer teammates, Rylee Marshall, is off to a strong start in her second season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha this fall. The Mavs are 5-2 with their Washington County standout recording 23 blocks over seven appearances with five starts.
