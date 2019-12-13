After 49- and 36-point losses to open the season, the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team brought the fight to 2-1 Omaha Concordia on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers came back from 16 points down in the second half to take the lead, 42-41, with just 1:16 left on their home court. In the end, they lost 46-42, but were just were just 76 seconds from celebrating their first win.
“Yeah, it was a heartbreaker, but, then again, it wasn't,” senior Kinsley Wimer said. “We came out and had the best game we've had, I'd say, in awhile — even last year.”
The post player was dominant down the stretch, scoring 14 of her game-high 19 points during the fourth period. The 5-foot-9 Wimer tallied FCHS' first nine points of the quarter and sunk the free throw that gave it a one-point lead — the Pioneers' only lead — with 1:16 to go.
“She took control,” Fort Calhoun coach Allie Schleifer said. “(Kinsley) did exactly what we need her to do every game. She played in control. She played poised and, most importantly, she stayed out of foul trouble.”
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, Concordia suited up No. 4, Sofia Hess, on Tuesday night. The senior waited as Fort Calhoun trapped her teammate across the court with less than a minute remaining. When the ball made it out of the double-team and into her hands beyond the 3-point line, she sunk the go-ahead bucket with 30 seconds remaining.
A Pioneers turnover led to two more Mustang points and a four-point victory once the buzzer sounded. Hess finished with a team-high 12 points for the winning squad.
Still, Schleifer and Wimer were upbeat after the loss.
“To be 100 percent honest with you, yesterday's practice was not a good one,” Schleifer said with a smile. “But that just shows that they have it in them. They're capable of playing like this all the time.”
Wimer added 10 rebounds to go with her 19 points, while Kennedy Bradburn hauled in 13 of her own boards. The senior also had seven points, as did Mackenzie Hansen.
“I'm just glad we came out and played the way we did,” Wimer said.
The Pioneers hope for continued improvements today when they host Douglas County West at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.