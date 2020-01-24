There were two sides to the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team's performance Tuesday against Omaha Brownell-Talbot and senior Kinsley Wimer recognized that.
“Today we played as a team, but we looked a little slow,” she said. “Hopefully, we'll pick it up a little by Thursday and Friday.”
Before the Pioneers were to play Tekamah-Herman and Conestoga, however, they played and were defeated by Brownell-Talbot 42-30 on Tuesday night. FCHS led 7-5 during the first period, but fell behind the Raiders 21-14 by halftime.
Wimer scored 10 first-half points, including three from long range, and finished with a team-high 14 overall. Kennedy Bradburn added nine points, while Mackenzie Hansen had four.
Still, Brownell-Talbot improved to 7-6 this season, while the Pioneers fell to 1-12.
“Lots of communication and showing toughness,” Wimer said when asked what she hoped to see during Wednesday's practice. “Working hard in practice and bringing it over into our games.”
After Thursday's game in Tekamah, Fort Calhoun is set to host Conestoga at 6 p.m. on Friday.
