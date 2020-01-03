The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Monday during the third-place game of the Logan View Holiday Tournament.
The Pioneers jumped out to a double-digit lead during the first period and held off the host Raiders, 43-29.
“When we went into the game, we were really positive,” FCHS sophomore Tessa Skelton said. “Then when we got off the bat and scored first, it just got us more energized.”
The 5-foot-2 guard scored five of her 10 points during the first quarter, while senior Kennedy Bradburn had four. Kinsley Wimer, who finished with a game-high 18 points, added a bucket as did Mackenzie Hansen.
“Sometimes we get all scrambled, but today we just talked better,” Skelton said.
The Pioneers were able to break Logan View/Scribner-Snyder's press and get easy buckets.
“That was one of the key things that helped us a lot,” Skelton said. “We got a lot of fast breaks and fouls.”
Fort Calhoun led 13-1 after one period and 24-7 at halftime before the Raiders pushed the Pioneers to finish the game. The visiting team led by 13 after three quarters, but saw its lead cut to as little as six, 33-27, during the fourth.
“We talked about toughness before the game and we did an awesome job of showing that,” Bradburn said. “We played a full game and kept fighting through everything that was going on.”
FCHS showed their fight with a 10-2 run to close out their first win since the 2018-19 campaign.
“We definitely could have just folded and crumbled,” Bradburn said, speaking on Logan View's late run before the Pioneers answer.
But Fort Calhoun didn't let the game get away. Coach Allie Schleifer and her coaching staff addressed just that in the postgame locker room.
“We didn't (fold),” Bradburn said. “We just kept fighting and didn't let them work their way back in it.”
