For two quarters, the Fort Calhoun and Yutan girls basketball teams battled in a tight, defensive-minded ballgame Saturday afternoon.
Then, the Chieftains outscored the Pioneers 19-6 during the third period.
The home team maintained control through the fourth and won 45-28. With losses on Thursday and Saturday, coach Allie Schleifer's FCHS squad fell to 1-11, while Yutan improved to 9-4.
Through one quarter on the Chieftains' home court, Fort Calhoun and they were tied 7-7. Kinsley Wimer, who led the Pioneers with 12 total points, scored two buckets during the 8-minute period.
Then, during the second, Yutan earned a bit of breathing room, but still only led 14-11 at the half.
That's when it went downhill for Fort Calhoun. It saw the Chieftains go 6-for-6 at the foul line during the third quarter, while it was just 2-for5, and push its lead to 16 points.
Tessa Skelton scored six individual points for the Pioneers, while Kennedy Bradburn added five in defeat.
Weeping Water tops Pioneers, too
Wimer scored 10 points Friday against Weeping Water, but Fort Calhoun lost to the No. 4 team in Class D1, 58-23.
“They hit quite a few shots, and we had some mental mistakes in the open court that cost us,” coach Schleifer said.
Weeping Water improved to 13-1 with the win.
In addition to Wimer's 10 points, Bradburn had four and Rianna Wells had three for the home squad. The road team, meanwhile, was led by Peyton Barrett and Grace Cave, who scored 19 apiece.
